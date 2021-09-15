Eric Benhamou Sells 47,460 Shares of Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) Stock

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) Director Eric Benhamou sold 47,460 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total value of $1,427,596.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 263,785 shares in the company, valued at $7,934,652.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of GDYN opened at $28.81 on Wednesday. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $6.60 and a one year high of $32.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.63 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.48 and a 200 day moving average of $18.52.

Get Grid Dynamics alerts:

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. Grid Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 6.55%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Grid Dynamics during the first quarter valued at about $163,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 206.1% during the second quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 542,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,152,000 after purchasing an additional 365,195 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 10.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 456,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,278,000 after purchasing an additional 44,269 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 12.3% during the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 103,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 11,360 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 21.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the period. 44.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Grid Dynamics in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Grid Dynamics from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Grid Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price target on Grid Dynamics from $19.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

Grid Dynamics Company Profile

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. Its core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. The company also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Grid Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grid Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.