Ethic Inc. Acquires 18,790 Shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR)

Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) by 88.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,944 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,790 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Shaw Communications were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SJR. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,623,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,554,000 after purchasing an additional 135,560 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 16.1% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,704,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,457 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 52.9% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,510,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291,412 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 211.5% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,085,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,131,637 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 66.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,995,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001,694 shares during the period. 52.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SJR opened at $28.65 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Shaw Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.12 and a 12-month high of $30.41. The firm has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 0.71.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 15.06%. Shaw Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.079 per share. This is a positive change from Shaw Communications’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.96%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SJR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 4th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Shaw Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.36.

Shaw Communications, Inc engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

