Ethic Inc. Acquires 208 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Ethic Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 685 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 87.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,241 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,270,000 after purchasing an additional 8,528 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 10,673 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $14,786,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 493 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 43,952 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $60,888,000 after buying an additional 8,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 530 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. 92.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Oliver A. Filliol sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,533.41, for a total value of $11,500,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,031 shares in the company, valued at $39,916,195.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,483.05, for a total value of $14,830,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,096 shares of company stock valued at $50,014,662. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MTD opened at $1,559.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,512.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,339.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.25. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52-week low of $945.00 and a 52-week high of $1,626.62. The company has a market cap of $36.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.19, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.00.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.64 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $924.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.96 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 263.52% and a net margin of 20.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 32.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on MTD shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,303.00 to $1,455.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,195.71.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

