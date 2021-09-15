Ethic Inc. Buys 12,438 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Ethic Inc. increased its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 88.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,456 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 12,438 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 733.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 313,221 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $15,974,000 after purchasing an additional 275,622 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 41.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 62,463 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,405,000 after purchasing an additional 18,185 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.9% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 81,277 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $4,430,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth $5,420,000. Institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies stock opened at $39.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.51 billion, a PE ratio of -60.95 and a beta of 1.54. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.89 and a 12 month high of $64.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.11. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 15.64% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The business’s revenue was up 75.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.02) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total value of $328,315.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson cut their target price on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.57.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

