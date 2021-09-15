Ethic Inc. Cuts Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Ethic Inc. reduced its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,679 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CL. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.54.

Shares of CL stock opened at $77.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.27. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $74.14 and a fifty-two week high of $86.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 293.48% and a net margin of 15.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 20th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total transaction of $1,605,141.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 1,898 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total value of $148,081.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,919,448.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

