Ethic Inc. Has $1.09 Million Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Ethic Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,611 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 659 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1,505.6% during the 2nd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 289 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. 72.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Wedbush lowered Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.26.

LOW stock opened at $204.17 on Wednesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.72 and a 52-week high of $215.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.88. The company has a market capitalization of $141.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.24. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $27.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 19th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 36.12%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

