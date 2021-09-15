Ethic Inc. Has $1.14 Million Holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,308 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,155 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A raised its position in Healthpeak Properties by 159.9% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

PEAK stock opened at $35.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.77 and a 200-day moving average of $33.94. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.51 and a fifty-two week high of $37.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.17%.

PEAK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Healthpeak Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.85.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

Read More: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.