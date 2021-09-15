Ethic Inc. Has $1.25 Million Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,288 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 77,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,264,000 after purchasing an additional 10,035 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 5,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 19,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 89.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FISV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet raised Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. BNP Paribas raised Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist lowered Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.60.

In other Fiserv news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total transaction of $1,096,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total value of $539,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,182,575.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $8,696,700. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $107.39 on Wednesday. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.81 and a twelve month high of $127.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $112.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.65. The company has a market capitalization of $71.11 billion, a PE ratio of 63.92, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.09. Fiserv had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

Featured Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.