Ethic Inc. Purchases 2,764 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Ethic Inc. boosted its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 60.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,352 shares of the online travel company’s stock after buying an additional 2,764 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Expedia Group by 82.4% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 296 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,505 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,704 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expedia Group stock opened at $150.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.15 and a beta of 1.71. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.90 and a fifty-two week high of $187.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $152.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The online travel company reported ($1.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 22.92% and a negative return on equity of 32.01%. Sell-side analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.69, for a total transaction of $47,907.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $8,331,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 382,112 shares in the company, valued at $63,671,322.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 61,084 shares of company stock worth $9,626,182. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on EXPE shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Expedia Group from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen cut their target price on Expedia Group from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities downgraded Expedia Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Expedia Group in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.62.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

