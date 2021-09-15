Ethic Inc. Purchases 39,975 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Ethic Inc. increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 105.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,043 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 39,975 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 4.1% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 18,763 shares of the bank’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 1.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,523 shares of the bank’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 49.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 1.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 68,783 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 6.8% during the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,012 shares of the bank’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. 76.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Raymond James raised Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $18.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.03.

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $15.04 on Wednesday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a one year low of $8.52 and a one year high of $16.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 31.76%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

