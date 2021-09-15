ETNA Network Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.67 Million (ETNA)

ETNA Network (CURRENCY:ETNA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. One ETNA Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000456 BTC on exchanges. ETNA Network has a market cap of $2.67 million and approximately $841,578.00 worth of ETNA Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ETNA Network has traded 18.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About ETNA Network

ETNA Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,079,542 coins. ETNA Network’s official Twitter account is @CyclopsFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “ETNA Network (ETNA) is a hybrid DeFI-type project that is set to bridge the gap between the decentralized space and the masses that are being left out due to the complexities in DeFi. ETNA DeBank Product is best described as a Digital asset system that combines a digital money market feature that supports the use of both cryptocurrencies and whitelisted NFTs as collaterals and the first Liquidity Protocol that is augmented with a Broker-Buyer type trading (BBT) Mechanism. “

ETNA Network Coin Trading

