Euro Manganese Inc. (OTCMKTS:EUMNF) Short Interest Down 90.0% in August

Euro Manganese Inc. (OTCMKTS:EUMNF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 90.0% from the August 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Euro Manganese stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.42. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,819. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.47. Euro Manganese has a fifty-two week low of $0.33 and a fifty-two week high of $0.66.

Euro Manganese Company Profile

Euro Manganese Inc engages in the evaluation, exploration, and development of mineral assets in the Czech Republic. Its principal property is the 100% owned Chvaletice manganese project located to the east of Prague, the Czech Republic, which is involved in the re-processing of a leachable manganese deposit for the production of high-purity electrolytic manganese metal and high-purity manganese sulphate monohydrate, as well as other high-purity manganese products.

