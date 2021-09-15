Euromoney Institutional Investor (LON:ERM) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,036.39

Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC (LON:ERM)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,036.39 ($13.54) and traded as high as GBX 1,056 ($13.80). Euromoney Institutional Investor shares last traded at GBX 1,006 ($13.14), with a volume of 415,360 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,036.39 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,013.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.42, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of £1.10 billion and a PE ratio of -914.55.

Get Euromoney Institutional Investor alerts:

In other news, insider Wendy Pallot bought 972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,020 ($13.33) per share, with a total value of £9,914.40 ($12,953.23).

Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides business-to-business information services in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pricing, Data & Market Intelligence, and Asset Management. The Pricing segment provides commodity price reporting, data, analytics, and events; and commodity price benchmarks and analysis for its clients' business processes and workflows in the metals, mining, and forest products industries.

Further Reading: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Euromoney Institutional Investor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euromoney Institutional Investor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.