EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) Sets New 12-Month Low at $8.08

EVgo Inc. (NYSE:EVGO)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.08 and last traded at $8.22, with a volume of 42083 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.46.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EVGO shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of EVgo in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of EVgo in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of EVgo in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of EVgo in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.82, a quick ratio of 42.77 and a current ratio of 42.77.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in EVgo stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of EVgo Inc. (NYSE:EVGO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 900,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,091,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned about 3.13% of EVgo as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

EVgo Inc operates a fast charging network for electric vehicles in the United States. It owns and operates approximately 800 fast charging locations in 65 metropolitan areas across 34 states. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

