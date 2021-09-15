Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.86 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Exelon in a note issued to investors on Friday, September 10th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now forecasts that the company will earn $2.86 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.84. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Exelon’s FY2023 earnings at $3.50 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.60 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.73 EPS.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.19. Exelon had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The company had revenue of $7.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Exelon from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $47.50 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exelon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.44.

NASDAQ:EXC opened at $50.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Exelon has a 12 month low of $33.97 and a 12 month high of $50.99. The company has a market cap of $49.26 billion, a PE ratio of 50.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.3825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Exelon’s payout ratio is 47.52%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 372.7% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 74,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 58,788 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 43,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 6,092 shares during the period. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 101.5% in the 2nd quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 1,773,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,582,000 after purchasing an additional 893,220 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 180,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,000,000 after purchasing an additional 20,647 shares during the period. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 12,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 4,936 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

