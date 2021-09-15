Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) Shares Gap Up to $50.89

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOG) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $50.89, but opened at $53.09. Extraction Oil & Gas shares last traded at $53.87, with a volume of 5,925 shares changing hands.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion and a P/E ratio of -21.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The energy company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.75). The business had revenue of $223.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.70 million. On average, analysts forecast that Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. will post 13.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOG. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Extraction Oil & Gas during the first quarter valued at $101,112,000. Beach Point Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Extraction Oil & Gas during the first quarter valued at $41,986,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in the first quarter valued at $40,036,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in the first quarter valued at $34,242,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas by 997.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 920,915 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,567,000 after acquiring an additional 837,031 shares during the period. 96.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG)

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. The company also engages in the construction and support of midstream assets to gather, process, and produce crude oil and gas.

