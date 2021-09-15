Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) is World Asset Management Inc’s 4th Largest Position

World Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,009 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,872 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for 1.6% of World Asset Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Facebook were worth $17,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the second quarter worth $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 71.4% during the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 43.1% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 309.1% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 135 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Facebook from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Facebook from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Facebook in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $455.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Facebook from $395.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $403.98.

FB stock traded down $7.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $368.96. The company had a trading volume of 390,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,312,885. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $362.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $328.99. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.13 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.23, for a total transaction of $25,604,079.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.04, for a total value of $95,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,506,590 shares of company stock valued at $895,659,803. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

