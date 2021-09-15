Financial Architects Inc Boosts Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Financial Architects Inc boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 307,137 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,340 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up 1.7% of Financial Architects Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $12,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 26.0% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 67,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 13,904 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 30.0% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 7,066 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 24.1% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,816,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,016 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 22.6% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 999,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,441,000 after acquiring an additional 53,372 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,646,649. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.85 and its 200 day moving average is $39.32. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $30.08 and a 1-year high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

