Financial Architects Inc Cuts Stock Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Financial Architects Inc reduced its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 299,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,634 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for approximately 4.5% of Financial Architects Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $31,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 13.0% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 10,311,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,442 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 126.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 945,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,630,000 after purchasing an additional 528,154 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 421.4% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 554,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,608,000 after purchasing an additional 448,001 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 33.8% in the second quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,034,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,828,000 after purchasing an additional 261,034 shares during the period. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 97.4% in the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 379,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,613,000 after purchasing an additional 187,467 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,992. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $106.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.56. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $75.89 and a one year high of $109.81.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

