Financial Architects Inc Increases Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Financial Architects Inc raised its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,953 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,926 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 23,791 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 4,888 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 110,776 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $20,440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 35,641 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $6,576,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

DIS stock traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $182.47. 206,710 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,566,108. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $178.78 and a 200-day moving average of $181.34. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $117.23 and a twelve month high of $203.02. The firm has a market cap of $331.57 billion, a PE ratio of 299.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.82 billion. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $1,492,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,620 shares in the company, valued at $7,951,613.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on DIS. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $226.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.56.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

