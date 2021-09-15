Financial Architects Inc Purchases 2,670 Shares of Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF (BATS:GAA)

Financial Architects Inc raised its position in Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF (BATS:GAA) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,734 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF were worth $2,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF by 674.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 5,455 shares during the period.

BATS:GAA traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.05. The stock had a trading volume of 3,446 shares. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.70. Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF has a one year low of $24.76 and a one year high of $28.60.

