Financial Architects Inc Purchases 2,838 Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Financial Architects Inc boosted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 228,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,838 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $4,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,885,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $342,734,000 after purchasing an additional 6,165,982 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 912.6% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,278,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,736,000 after purchasing an additional 3,855,785 shares in the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,595,000. Madison Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 2,730,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,053,000 after purchasing an additional 258,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 521.7% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,990,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670,210 shares in the last quarter.

PDBC traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.70. 40,807 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,606,059. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.12. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a one year low of $13.03 and a one year high of $20.49.

