Financial Architects Inc Sells 123 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Financial Architects Inc decreased its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ABBV. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth approximately $1,835,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 6.0% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,826,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,623,000 after buying an additional 103,972 shares in the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 7.1% in the second quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 157,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,728,000 after buying an additional 10,455 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 5.6% in the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,121,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,321,000 after buying an additional 59,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.7% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 309,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,474,000 after buying an additional 5,121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded up $2.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.69. 212,814 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,020,889. The business’s fifty day moving average is $115.79 and its 200 day moving average is $112.80. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.11 and a fifty-two week high of $121.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 154.24%. The firm had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.24%.

In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $606,840.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,391,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on ABBV shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Argus upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $148.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.47.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

