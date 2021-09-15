Financial Architects Inc Sells 983 Shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Financial Architects Inc lowered its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 40,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 983 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc owned 0.06% of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF worth $2,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ARKF. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 92.2% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 18,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 8,926 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 39.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 18.3% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 462,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,037,000 after purchasing an additional 71,719 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,969,374. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $36.85 and a 52 week high of $64.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.92.

