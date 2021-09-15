Financial Contrast: LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) versus StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE)

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) and StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for LegalZoom.com and StoneCo, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LegalZoom.com 0 5 5 0 2.50 StoneCo 0 5 4 0 2.44

LegalZoom.com currently has a consensus price target of $44.50, indicating a potential upside of 29.70%. StoneCo has a consensus price target of $73.89, indicating a potential upside of 77.11%. Given StoneCo’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe StoneCo is more favorable than LegalZoom.com.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

40.9% of LegalZoom.com shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.2% of StoneCo shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares LegalZoom.com and StoneCo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LegalZoom.com $470.64 million 14.35 $9.90 million N/A N/A StoneCo $644.50 million 19.98 $165.69 million $0.57 73.19

StoneCo has higher revenue and earnings than LegalZoom.com.

Profitability

This table compares LegalZoom.com and StoneCo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LegalZoom.com N/A N/A N/A StoneCo 36.49% 8.19% 3.78%

Summary

StoneCo beats LegalZoom.com on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

LegalZoom.com Company Profile

LegalZoom.com, Inc. operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services. It serves small businesses and individuals. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Glendale, California.

StoneCo Company Profile

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale. The company was founded by André Street de Aguiar in 2000 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

