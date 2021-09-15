Financial Contrast: Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions (OTCMKTS:REFG) & Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions (OTCMKTS:REFG) and Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions alerts:

This table compares Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions and Lyft’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions N/A N/A -$330,000.00 N/A N/A Lyft $2.36 billion 7.16 -$1.75 billion ($4.54) -11.13

Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Lyft.

Profitability

This table compares Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions and Lyft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions N/A N/A -525.04% Lyft -65.35% -79.27% -27.26%

Risk & Volatility

Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lyft has a beta of 2.28, meaning that its share price is 128% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions and Lyft, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Lyft 0 6 24 0 2.80

Lyft has a consensus target price of $70.00, indicating a potential upside of 38.53%. Given Lyft’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Lyft is more favorable than Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.0% of Lyft shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.8% of Lyft shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Lyft beats Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions

Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions is a holding company, which engages in the provision of medical marijuana operations. It offers Ghost mobile applications for marketing and communications purposes and Seed-to-Sale system for growers and dispensaries. The company was founded on May 17, 2013 and is headquartered in Cheyenne, WY.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc. engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip. The company was founded by Marcus Cohn, John Zimmer, Rajat Suri, Matt van Horn, and Logan Green in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.