First Advantage (NYSE:FA) Hits New 1-Year High at $24.73

First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.73 and last traded at $23.70, with a volume of 320834 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.13.

FA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on First Advantage in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on First Advantage from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Barclays began coverage on First Advantage in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on First Advantage in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on First Advantage in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, First Advantage presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.64.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.10.

First Advantage (NYSE:FA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $174.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.90 million. As a group, research analysts expect that First Advantage Co. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FA. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Advantage in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of First Advantage in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Advantage in the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of First Advantage in the second quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in shares of First Advantage in the second quarter valued at approximately $255,000. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Advantage Company Profile (NYSE:FA)

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. The company offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and screening products.

