First Mercantile Trust Co. Decreases Stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

First Mercantile Trust Co. reduced its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 6.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,330 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 268.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 855 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 93.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ LKQ opened at $51.11 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.66. LKQ Co. has a 52 week low of $26.73 and a 52 week high of $53.17.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.38. LKQ had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 18.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LKQ declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the auto parts company to repurchase up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist increased their price objective on shares of LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of LKQ from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James upgraded shares of LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.83.

In other LKQ news, Director Meg Divitto sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $91,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About LKQ

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

