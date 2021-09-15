First Mercantile Trust Co. Decreases Stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

First Mercantile Trust Co. reduced its position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the first quarter worth about $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the second quarter worth about $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the second quarter worth about $69,000. 83.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

In related news, Director J Christopher Lewis sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.11, for a total transaction of $121,643.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,626 shares in the company, valued at $9,821,066.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bernard Teufele sold 860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.42, for a total transaction of $119,041.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,066 shares of company stock worth $2,395,443 in the last 90 days. 1.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TTEK opened at $147.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $135.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.23. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.91 and a 52-week high of $152.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.82.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The company had revenue of $638.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is currently 24.54%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.80.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG); Commercial and International Services Group (CIG); and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

See Also: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK).

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.