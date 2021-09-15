First Mercantile Trust Co. Trims Position in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)

First Mercantile Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,368 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 659 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in HollyFrontier by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,482,865 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $446,637,000 after buying an additional 1,099,891 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of HollyFrontier during the first quarter worth about $353,067,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 17.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,043,291 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $216,231,000 after purchasing an additional 883,893 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,490,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $124,889,000 after purchasing an additional 71,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 21.7% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,673,219 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $95,648,000 after purchasing an additional 476,697 shares in the last quarter. 84.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HollyFrontier alerts:

HFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on HollyFrontier from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (down previously from $36.00) on shares of HollyFrontier in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised HollyFrontier from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on HollyFrontier in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Tudor Pickering lowered HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.67.

Shares of HollyFrontier stock opened at $30.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.96 and a 200 day moving average of $33.54. HollyFrontier Co. has a 52 week low of $16.81 and a 52 week high of $42.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.24. HollyFrontier had a negative return on equity of 2.18% and a net margin of 1.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 121.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that HollyFrontier Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HollyFrontier news, CEO Michael Jennings purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.07 per share, with a total value of $218,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Franklin Myers bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.20 per share, with a total value of $146,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,825 shares in the company, valued at $1,308,890. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About HollyFrontier

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for HollyFrontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HollyFrontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.