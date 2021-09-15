First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF (FCEF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on September 30th

First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, September 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Shares of FCEF opened at $25.52 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.83. First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF has a 52-week low of $19.01 and a 52-week high of $26.26.

