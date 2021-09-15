First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:MCEF) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:MCEF) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, September 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.063 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCEF opened at $21.38 on Wednesday. First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF has a 52-week low of $18.68 and a 52-week high of $23.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.98.

