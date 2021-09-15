First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF (NASDAQ:FTXD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF (NASDAQ:FTXD) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a growth of 833.3% from the August 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF by 111.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 11,178 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments increased its position in First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 4,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF by 115.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 14,452 shares during the period. CMC Financial Group purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $323,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ FTXD opened at $34.89 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.02. First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF has a one year low of $25.39 and a one year high of $36.72.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.