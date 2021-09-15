Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.230-$0.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.270. The company issued revenue guidance of $550 million-$565 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $550.25 million.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FIVE shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $236.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Five Below from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $241.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $225.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Five Below to a hold rating in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $219.19.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $184.36. 4,352 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 693,769. The firm has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.26, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.01. Five Below has a twelve month low of $123.45 and a twelve month high of $237.86.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $646.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.86 million. Five Below had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 29.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Five Below will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Five Below news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.73, for a total value of $1,858,527.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,784,412.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

