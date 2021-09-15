Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Shares Up 7.9%

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR)’s share price shot up 7.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $195.65 and last traded at $194.70. 68,223 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 857,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $180.47.

FVRR has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $296.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fiverr International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fiverr International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.45.

Get Fiverr International alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -172.72 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $200.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.11.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $75.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.82 million. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 5.01% and a negative net margin of 15.76%. Fiverr International’s revenue was up 59.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fiverr International Ltd. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Fiverr International during the second quarter valued at $34,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in Fiverr International in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Amundi purchased a new position in Fiverr International in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Fiverr International by 20,200.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Fiverr International by 18.6% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.21% of the company’s stock.

About Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR)

Fiverr International Ltd. develops an e-commerce platform that allows the people to buy and sell digital services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World, and Israel. The firm offers digital marketing, graphics and design, video and animation, writing and translation, and music and audio.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Fiverr International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiverr International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.