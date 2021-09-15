Flamingo (FLM) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $29.65 Million

Flamingo (CURRENCY:FLM) traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. Flamingo has a total market capitalization of $95.06 million and approximately $29.65 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Flamingo has traded 13.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Flamingo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.63 or 0.00001321 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002326 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.59 or 0.00076260 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $60.83 or 0.00126799 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.51 or 0.00178240 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,480.96 or 0.07255630 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48,078.75 or 1.00214286 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $417.99 or 0.00871258 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002833 BTC.

About Flamingo

Flamingo’s launch date was September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins. The official website for Flamingo is flamingo.finance . Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance . Flamingo’s official message board is medium.com/flamingo-finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Flamingo is an interoperable, full-stack decentralized finance protocol built on the Neo blockchain. Flamingo is comprised of five main components, including Wrapper – a crosschain asset gateway, Swap – an on-chain liquidity provider, Vault – a one-stop asset manager, Perp – an AMM-based perpetual contract trading platform, and also DAO – a decentralized governance mechanism. FLM is the governance token of Flamingo and will be 100% distributed to the community based on participation. The Flamingo project is incubated by Neo Global Development (NGD), underscoring Neo's vision to build the Smart Economy, of which decentralized finance is a crucial component. NGD will facilitate the early-stage development of the Flamingo project, and the governance mechanism will gradually transit from Proof-of-Authority (POA) to DAO. The Flamingo project will eventually run by the community. “

Flamingo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flamingo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flamingo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flamingo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

