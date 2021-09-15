Fountain (FTN) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $5,946.00

Fountain (CURRENCY:FTN) traded 17.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. One Fountain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0082 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. Fountain has a total market cap of $731,313.17 and $5,946.00 worth of Fountain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Fountain has traded down 18.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.95 or 0.00064103 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002882 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.33 or 0.00149799 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00014283 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $388.90 or 0.00805370 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.63 or 0.00046868 BTC.

About Fountain

FTN is a coin. Fountain’s total supply is 2,208,919,511 coins and its circulating supply is 88,674,658 coins. The official website for Fountain is fountainhub.com . Fountain’s official Twitter account is @fountainhub and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Fountain is medium.com/@FountainHub

According to CryptoCompare, “Fountain is a block-chained content ecosystem based on Proof of Contribution. Through a set of clear proof of contribution rules, blockchain technology is used to record the contributions of all participants. After accurate calculation, tokens are awarded to all participants. This will effectively motivate people to participate deeply in a content community application and the entire ecosystem, contributing to their strength. The core concept of Fountain stems from the problems of traditional Internet content community applications: users of content community applications have made great contributions to the community, but they have not been able to obtain effective contribution credits and rewards. “

Buying and Selling Fountain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fountain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fountain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fountain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

