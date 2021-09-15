Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 36,672 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.16% of Four Corners Property Trust worth $3,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 281.9% in the first quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,434,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,917 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,864,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $407,300,000 after purchasing an additional 584,559 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC boosted its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 2,666.6% during the first quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 518,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,219,000 after purchasing an additional 500,168 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 74.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 867,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,764,000 after acquiring an additional 371,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income lifted its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 499.2% in the second quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 374,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,353,000 after acquiring an additional 312,402 shares in the last quarter. 89.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FCPT shares. Raymond James cut Four Corners Property Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Four Corners Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of FCPT stock opened at $27.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 0.87. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.91 and a 52-week high of $30.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $49.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.97 million. Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 43.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Four Corners Property Trust

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

