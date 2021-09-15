Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) vs. Braveheart Resources (OTCMKTS:RIINF) Head-To-Head Review

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) and Braveheart Resources (OTCMKTS:RIINF) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Franco-Nevada has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Braveheart Resources has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

68.2% of Franco-Nevada shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Franco-Nevada and Braveheart Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Franco-Nevada 2 4 5 0 2.27 Braveheart Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Franco-Nevada presently has a consensus target price of $182.82, indicating a potential upside of 29.23%. Given Franco-Nevada’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Franco-Nevada is more favorable than Braveheart Resources.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Franco-Nevada and Braveheart Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Franco-Nevada $1.02 billion 26.50 $326.20 million $2.71 52.20 Braveheart Resources N/A N/A -$3.95 million N/A N/A

Franco-Nevada has higher revenue and earnings than Braveheart Resources.

Profitability

This table compares Franco-Nevada and Braveheart Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Franco-Nevada 54.62% 11.94% 11.63% Braveheart Resources N/A -147.90% -28.47%

Summary

Franco-Nevada beats Braveheart Resources on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Braveheart Resources Company Profile

Braveheart Resources, Inc. engages in the exploration, acquisition, and development of mineral properties throughout Canada. It focuses on Bull River Mine and Alpine property. The company was founded on October 13, 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.