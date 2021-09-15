Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) Short Interest Down 73.7% in August

Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 73.7% from the August 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Shares of FPRUY remained flat at $$31.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Fraport has a 52 week low of $17.88 and a 52 week high of $39.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.31.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fraport in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Fraport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Fraport in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fraport in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fraport currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide engages in the international airport business. It involves in the operation and management of Frankfurt Airport. It operates through the following business segments: Aviation, Retail and Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities and Services.

