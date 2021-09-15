Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Frequency Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on harnessing the body’s innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a broad range of degenerative diseases. The company’s lead product candidate, FX-322, is in clinical development and is designed to regenerate auditory hair cells to restore hearing function in patients with sensorineural hearing loss. Frequency Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in Woburn, Mass. “
Shares of Frequency Therapeutics stock traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $7.05. 106,341 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 748,181. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.40. The company has a quick ratio of 19.09, a current ratio of 19.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Frequency Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.86 and a 12-month high of $58.37. The company has a market cap of $242.64 million, a PE ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 0.47.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,332,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,190,000 after purchasing an additional 486,108 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Frequency Therapeutics by 139.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,212,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869,484 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Frequency Therapeutics by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,070,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,585,000 after acquiring an additional 501,654 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Frequency Therapeutics by 8,715.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,444,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in Frequency Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $7,730,000. 56.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Frequency Therapeutics Company Profile
Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.
