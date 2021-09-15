Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Frequency Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on harnessing the body’s innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a broad range of degenerative diseases. The company’s lead product candidate, FX-322, is in clinical development and is designed to regenerate auditory hair cells to restore hearing function in patients with sensorineural hearing loss. Frequency Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in Woburn, Mass. “

Get Frequency Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Frequency Therapeutics stock traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $7.05. 106,341 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 748,181. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.40. The company has a quick ratio of 19.09, a current ratio of 19.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Frequency Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.86 and a 12-month high of $58.37. The company has a market cap of $242.64 million, a PE ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 0.47.

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.01). Frequency Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 152.00% and a negative return on equity of 29.15%. The company had revenue of $9.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Frequency Therapeutics will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,332,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,190,000 after purchasing an additional 486,108 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Frequency Therapeutics by 139.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,212,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869,484 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Frequency Therapeutics by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,070,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,585,000 after acquiring an additional 501,654 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Frequency Therapeutics by 8,715.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,444,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in Frequency Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $7,730,000. 56.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Frequency Therapeutics Company Profile

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Frequency Therapeutics (FREQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Frequency Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frequency Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.