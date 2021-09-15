Frontier Developments plc (LON:FDEV) Insider Sells £270,000 in Stock

Frontier Developments plc (LON:FDEV) insider David Ranken Gammon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,700 ($35.28), for a total transaction of £270,000 ($352,756.73).

Shares of LON:FDEV opened at GBX 2,654 ($34.67) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,574.40 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,650.07. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.93. Frontier Developments plc has a one year low of GBX 2,085 ($27.24) and a one year high of GBX 3,470 ($45.34). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.77, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.28.

Get Frontier Developments alerts:

FDEV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,025 ($39.52) target price on shares of Frontier Developments in a report on Monday, June 14th. Shore Capital lowered shares of Frontier Developments to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,540 ($46.25) target price on shares of Frontier Developments in a report on Friday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Frontier Developments from GBX 3,030 ($39.59) to GBX 3,060 ($39.98) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price target on shares of Frontier Developments in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,281.25 ($42.87).

Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for personal computers and videogame consoles in the United Kingdom. It develops games across various platforms using its cross platform technology. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.