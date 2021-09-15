FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) posted its earnings results on Monday. The energy company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 30.58% and a negative net margin of 153.45%. The firm had revenue of $26.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ:FCEL opened at $6.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -17.89 and a beta of 4.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. FuelCell Energy has a 12-month low of $1.58 and a 12-month high of $29.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.44.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in FuelCell Energy stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,090,359 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 156,538 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.27% of FuelCell Energy worth $36,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 40.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FCEL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of FuelCell Energy from $13.50 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on FuelCell Energy from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FuelCell Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.40.

About FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy, Inc develops environmentally responsible distributed baseload power solutions through proprietary molten-carbonate fuel cell technology. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.

