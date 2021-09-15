Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) Upgraded to “C” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLL opened at $8.37 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.93. The company has a current ratio of 8.14, a quick ratio of 8.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. Full House Resorts has a 12-month low of $1.76 and a 12-month high of $11.92. The firm has a market cap of $286.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 2.14.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. Full House Resorts had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $47.44 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLL. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Full House Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Full House Resorts by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Full House Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Full House Resorts by 6,157.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 6,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Full House Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. 59.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Full House Resorts Company Profile

Full House Resorts, Inc engages in the ownership, leasing, development, operation, and management of gaming, hospitality, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel, Bronco Billy’s Casino and Hotel, Rising Star Casino Resort and Northern Nevada.

