Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) Upgraded to “C” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Shares of NASDAQ:FLL opened at $8.37 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.93. The company has a current ratio of 8.14, a quick ratio of 8.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. Full House Resorts has a 12-month low of $1.76 and a 12-month high of $11.92. The firm has a market cap of $286.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 2.14.
Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. Full House Resorts had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $47.44 million for the quarter.
Full House Resorts Company Profile
Full House Resorts, Inc engages in the ownership, leasing, development, operation, and management of gaming, hospitality, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel, Bronco Billy’s Casino and Hotel, Rising Star Casino Resort and Northern Nevada.
See Also: Bond
Receive News & Ratings for Full House Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Full House Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.