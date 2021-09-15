Fundamenta (FMTA) Price Reaches $0.37 on Exchanges

Fundamenta (CURRENCY:FMTA) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. Fundamenta has a market capitalization of $349,155.08 and $3,646.00 worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fundamenta coin can now be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00000771 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Fundamenta has traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002078 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002311 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.64 or 0.00076142 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $60.65 or 0.00126019 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $86.22 or 0.00179159 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,463.26 or 0.07196528 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $48,151.36 or 1.00056753 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $418.33 or 0.00869279 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002831 BTC.

Fundamenta Coin Profile

Fundamenta’s total supply is 17,615,318 coins and its circulating supply is 940,789 coins. The official website for Fundamenta is fundamenta.network . Fundamenta’s official Twitter account is @FundamentaToken . The Reddit community for Fundamenta is https://reddit.com/r/FMTA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Fundamenta

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fundamenta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fundamenta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fundamenta using one of the exchanges listed above.

