FY2021 EPS Estimates for NMI Holdings, Inc. Raised by B. Riley (NASDAQ:NMIH)

NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) – Research analysts at B. Riley upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of NMI in a report issued on Friday, September 10th. B. Riley analyst C. Johnson now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.65 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.60. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for NMI’s FY2023 earnings at $3.95 EPS.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. NMI had a net margin of 43.40% and a return on equity of 14.69%.

NMIH has been the subject of several other reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NMI in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of NMI from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NMI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.44.

Shares of NMIH opened at $21.84 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.70. NMI has a twelve month low of $16.01 and a twelve month high of $26.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.95 and a 200-day moving average of $23.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in NMI in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Camden Capital LLC bought a new position in NMI in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in NMI by 1,657.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,734 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in NMI in the second quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NMI by 15.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NMI Company Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of private mortgage guaranty insurance. It focuses on long-term customer relationships, disciplined and proactive risk selection and pricing, fair and transparent claims payment practices, responsive customer service, financial strength, and profitability. The company was founded on May 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

