FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Abiomed in a report issued on Friday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Denhoy now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will earn $4.80 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.81. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Abiomed’s FY2023 earnings at $5.93 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.38 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.37 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Abiomed from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $345.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Abiomed from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Abiomed presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $360.00.

Shares of ABMD opened at $353.53 on Monday. Abiomed has a 1 year low of $242.73 and a 1 year high of $387.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $338.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $318.04.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.35. Abiomed had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The business had revenue of $252.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.81 million.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABMD. FMR LLC grew its position in Abiomed by 287.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,927 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,833,000 after acquiring an additional 22,940 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Abiomed by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 188,155 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,000,000 after acquiring an additional 11,817 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Abiomed by 41.1% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,199 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abiomed by 9.2% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 714 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Abiomed by 4.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.35, for a total transaction of $8,133,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,635 shares in the company, valued at $76,989,197.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 3,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,222,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,663 shares of company stock valued at $20,603,051. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Abiomed Company Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

