FY2023 EPS Estimates for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Stryker in a note issued to investors on Friday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Petrone now anticipates that the medical technology company will post earnings of $11.37 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $11.40. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Stryker’s FY2024 earnings at $12.63 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $13.95 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Stryker from $273.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Stryker from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays began coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.18.

NYSE SYK opened at $275.26 on Monday. Stryker has a 52 week low of $196.09 and a 52 week high of $281.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.41, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $266.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $256.91.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Stryker by 49.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,762,597 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $429,402,000 after buying an additional 582,538 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,721,652 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $706,895,000 after purchasing an additional 568,957 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at $115,861,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,321,046 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $343,116,000 after purchasing an additional 410,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Stryker by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 937,785 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $229,110,000 after acquiring an additional 361,999 shares in the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total value of $39,339,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total transaction of $292,432.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,183,566.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 33.92%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

