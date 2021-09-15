GAIL (India) Limited (OTCMKTS:GAILF) Short Interest Update

GAIL (India) Limited (OTCMKTS:GAILF) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 84.0% from the August 15th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

GAIL (India) stock remained flat at $$11.22 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.74. GAIL has a 1 year low of $6.63 and a 1 year high of $13.18.

About GAIL (India)

GAIL (India) Ltd. engages in the exploration, production, processing, transmission, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Transmission Services, Natural Gas Marketing, Petrochemicals, Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) and Other Liquid Hydrocarbons, and Other.

