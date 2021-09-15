Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Short Interest Up 282.4% in August

Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a growth of 282.4% from the August 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 377,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of GLPEY traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $4.84. 78,478 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,016. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Galp Energia, SGPS has a 12 month low of $3.79 and a 12 month high of $6.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.58. The firm has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.63 and a beta of 1.05.

Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The energy company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter. Galp Energia, SGPS had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a net margin of 0.76%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Galp Energia, SGPS will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.094 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Galp Energia, SGPS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -466.67%.

GLPEY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Galp Energia, SGPS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Galp Energia, SGPS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research report on Friday, June 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Galp Energia, SGPS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.90.

Galp Energia, SGPS Company Profile

Galp Energia SGPS SA engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream; Refining and Midstream; Commercial; and Renewables and New Businesses. The Upstream segment includes exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons, mainly focused on Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.

